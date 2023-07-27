News you can trust since 1877
Ukrainian choirs from Portsmouth, Havant and Petersfield to come together for charity concert at New Theatre Royal

For the first time the Ukrainian choirs of Portsmouth, Petersfield and Havant will come together to perform at New Theatre Royal for a special concert in aid of their home country.
Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST
Members of the Ukrainian Choir with the Mayoress of Havant, cllr Rosy Haines and her consortMembers of the Ukrainian Choir with the Mayoress of Havant, cllr Rosy Haines and her consort
Members of the Ukrainian Choir with the Mayoress of Havant, cllr Rosy Haines and her consort

The choirs are led by Olena Ivanchuk, a professional singer, music teacher and musical producer. Olena has been living in Hampshire since June 2022 after she was forced to leave her home due to the conflict. Before arriving in the UK, Olena was head of the department of education, culture, youth and sports for the Dmitrivska community near Kyiv and was former principal of the school of arts 'Art Viva'.

Keen to continue following her passion for music, she formed a Petersfield choir for Ukrainian women in September 2022.

When Sheena Hulme, operations director at the city centre theatre heard about the choir, she worked with Olena to set up a second choir in Portsmouth using the theatre’s Minghella Studio as rehearsal space. The choir has since expanded to include a third ensemble in Havant which was created with the support of Havant Borough Council.

Members of the Ukrainian Choir at The Spring Arts Centre in HavantMembers of the Ukrainian Choir at The Spring Arts Centre in Havant
Members of the Ukrainian Choir at The Spring Arts Centre in Havant
    The choirs have been meeting three times a week to share their love of singing and create a much-needed sense of support and community.

    They have already performed eight concerts, including a performance at Highclere Castle and an event in Petersfield hosted by Hugh Bonneville where they raised more than £10,000.

    But this will be their first ever concert together and will feature around 20 choristers with ages ranging from 20 to 70.

    Olena said: “We are very excited to have the opportunity to perform on the stage at New Theatre Royal and raise money to send back home to Ukraine. Audiences can expect to enjoy a very uplifting and joyful evening with some poignant moments. There will be a mix of music including Ukrainian music, military songs, modern music and English songs. The concert is open to everyone and we hope to see as many people here as possible.”

    Music will be accompanied by background projections showing images of Ukraine, the beauty of the country, translations of songs and the reality of the situation in Ukraine.

    The choir will be donating all proceeds of ticket sales to Ukrainian charity Reduit – Power in Unity which provides essential medical supplies for both the military and the people of Ukraine.

    The Two Colours – Ukrainian Choir Fundraising Concert is at 7pm on Friday, September 22. To book tickets, go to newtheatreroyal.com/performances/two-colours.

