Victorious Festival 2020: Ian Brown from the Stone Roses, The Kooks, Terrorvision and Peter Hook confirmed for Friday night

THE first big names have been revealed for Portsmouth’s biggest music event in 2020 – Victorious Festival on Southsea Common.

A scorching weekend of music, food and hot weather this year saw thousands of people converge on the city to enjoy a star-studded line up including Two Door Cinema Club, Rudimental, New Order and Lewis Capaldi.

Fireworks during Rudimental's set at Victorious this year Picture: Tom Langford

With headliners for the rest of the weekend still withheld until the new year, the festival has revealed some of the talent that will grace the opening night when the award-winning festival returns for the August bank holiday.

Headlining on Friday, August 28, is former Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown who will play classic hits from his 30-year career alongside new tracks following his seventh solo album Ripples, released this year.

Also drawing in the crowds on the opening night will be English rock band The Kooks who will thrill the audience with infectious indie-pop anthems from their back catalogue of hits.

Ian Brown

Peter Hook and the Light will return to Victorious to set Southsea alive with post-punk, new wave classics, headed by Joy Division and New Order’s co-founder Peter Hook.

Another addition to Friday’s line-up is English rock band Terrorvision. Following a 25th anniversary tour in 2018, the band is set to excite festival audiences once more.

Festival director Andy Marsh said: ‘We’re delighted to announce the first wave of artists as a sneak peek of what we’ve got in store for next year.

The Kooks

‘We’re positive 2020 will be our best line-up to date and we can’t wait to announce the rest of the bill.’

After the success and popularity of this year’s event, tens of thousands of people are set to attend the festival in 2020 - more than 120,000 revellers poured through the gates in 2018.

The three-day event is vital for attracting people into Portsmouth and provides a welcome boost to the city’s economy, with 2018’s musical offering bringing in £9.84m in the festival’s biggest financial windfall yet.

Terrorvision

Portsmouth charities also reap the rewards of the summer highlight, with organisers of the annual festival giving away a total of £48,569 to charities and organisations this year, including the Friends of Southsea Rock Garden, Tonic Music and Portsmouth Cats.

Victorious Festival is set to take place over the weekend of August 28 to 30, 2020, on Southsea Common.

Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now, with current prices from just £25 per day plus fees. Early Bird Tier 1 prices will end on Sunday, December 22.