Victorious Festival will take place over August bank holiday on Southsea Common

Madness, The Streets and Royal Blood will be headlining this years Victorious Festival over August bank holiday weekend.

Music lovers from all over the area will flock to Southsea Common in two weeks time after the event was cancelled last year due to Coronavirus.

If you're planning on driving to Portsmouth for Victorious, here's everything you need to know about park and ride:

Is there park and ride available for the event?

There will be two park and ride schemes operating for Victorious this year. One will be from Lakeside in North Harbour, and the other will be in Tipner.

Where are the park and ride locations?

Lakeside park and ride is situated in North Harbour.

The full address is Lakeside North Harbour, Western Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO6 3EN.

The frequency of the park and ride is based on load up and go (about every 4 minutes peak 8 minutes off-peak). This park and ride is for Victorious weekend only and the days of operation are Friday 27th, Saturday 28th August and Sunday 29th August 2021.

Tipner park and rides address is Tipner Lane, Portsmouth PO2 8AN. This is a daily park and ride service for in and around Portsmouth.

What is the Lakeside bus service schedule?

Lakeside offer a continuous bus service that travels between the park and ride, campsite and festival. This should approximately take 15-25 minutes. All buses are double deckers and are wheelchair accessible (1 wheelchair per bus).

What is the Tipner bus service schedule?

The Tipner park and ride bus service runs every 30 minutes. You’ll need to take the PR3 bus service for the closest drop off point to the festival which is Clarence Pier. This journey should take approximately 20 minutes.

Tipner park and ride does not allow overnight parking and the gates will be locked overnight.

What do the park and rides cost?

Lakeside:

Adults: £5 return

Children (under 12): £3 return

Under 5s: free

You can purchase tickets from the bus ticket sellers at the park and ride site and you will need to bring the correct change along.

Tipner:

A day ticket for the park and ride is £4.

What are the bus timetables?Lakeside:

This service runs between

Friday: 12 noon – midnight

Saturday: 9am – midnight

Sunday: 9am – midnight

Tipner:

Mon to Fri – 6.30 am – 8.30 pmSaturdays – 7.30 am – 8.00 pmSundays – 8.30 am – 6.45 pm

Tickets for Victorious Festival can be purchased here:

