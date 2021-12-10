Stereophonics will headline the Friday night at Victorious Festival 2022. Picture by Scarlet Page

Stereophonics will be topping the bill on the opening night – Friday, August 26.

The Welsh rockers mark an amazing 30 years together in 2022 so expect a huge celebration. They headlined the festival’s Saturday night in 2017, providing one of the weekend’s highlights. They release their highly anticipated twelfth album – Oochya! – in spring. Their set promises to be brimming with stone-cold sing-along classics alongside brand new material.

Also appearing on Friday are Mancunian indie legends James. Coming into their fifth decade and rightly renowned as one of the best live bands in the business, James never fail to deliver the goods.

Becky Hill is among the first acts to be named for Victorious Festival 2022.

Liverpudlian three-piece The Wombats bring their infectious brand of indie-pop to the party on Saturday while the afternoon belongs to Brit-winning, chart-topping RnB/pop royalty Sugababes with a special daytime show.

Sunday sees performances from acclaimed alt-rockers Nothing But Thieves and the Duchess of Pop herself, award-winning nu-disco diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Elsewhere across the weekend the bill is loaded with top-notch talent including experimental pop from Self Esteem, New York indie trio We Are Scientists, chart-topping Voice alumni Becky Hill, singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, Sheffield rockers Little Man Tate, Baby Queen, Coach Party, Worry Worry and Sam Ryder.

Sugababes will perform on Saturday afternoon at Victorious Festival 2022.

Victorious’s organisers have usually waited until the new year before making their first announcements.

But co-founder and festival director Andy Marsh said: ‘It’s nice to get excited about Victorious this side of Christmas.

‘We’ve revealed here a little taste of what to expect next year with some massive acts confirmed but there’s so much still to come. 2022 is going to be a vintage year for Victorious.

‘Watch this space!’

Last year’s event was deemed a success, with headline performances from Madness, The Streets and Royal Blood, after they were forced to miss 2020 due to the pandemic.

Victorious takes place on Southsea Common over the August bank holiday weekend, August 26-28.

Early bird tickets are on sale now from £40 per day (fees apply). Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.

