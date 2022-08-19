Victorious Festival 2022 | Here are the times it starts and finishes in Portsmouth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from last year’s glorious event, after a year out in 2020 due to the pandemic, we are looking forward to a fun-packed three days on Southsea Common from Friday, August 26, to Sunday, August 28.

Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender will be headlining the festival, while Bombay Bicycle Club, Bastille and Anne-Marie, plus dozens more acts will be performing throughout the weekend.

If you are wondering what time it all starts and ends, here is all you need to know:

Stereophonics playing on their last visit to Victorious Festival in 2017. Picture by Paul Windsor

Friday

The festival opens at 11am and the first acts to perform are the Joe Gisby Band and Morning DOSE with TheMaxEffect, both at 11.30am.

The first act on the Common stage will be afternoon special guests Primal Scream at 2pm.

It closes at 11pm, with the headline act Stereophonics finishing at 10.55pm.

Saturday

Victorious Festival opens at 10am on Saturday.

The first acts will start on the Showcase stage at 10.15am – with Tim Cheatle.

The first act on the Common Stage will be The K’s at 12.15pm

Victorious closes at 11pm, Common stage headliner Paolo Nutini and Castle stage headliners Bastille both finish at 10.55pm.

Sunday

Victorious Festival opens at 10am on Sunday.

The Jaffa Cakes will open the Showcase stage at 10.15am.

The first act on the Common Stage will be Honeyglaze at midday.

Victorious closes at 11pm, Common stage headliner Sam Fender and Castle stage headliner Anne-Marie both finish at 10.55pm.