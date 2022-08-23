Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victorious Festival will take place over August bank holiday on Southsea Common

Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini, Sam Fender and Bastille will be headlining this years Victorious Festival over this August bank holiday weekend.

Music lovers from all over the area will flock to Southsea Common this weekend for the second year running after the event was cancelled in 2020 due to Coronavirus.

If you're planning on driving to Portsmouth for Victorious, here's everything you need to know about park and ride:

Is there park and ride available for the event?

There will be a park and ride scheme operating for Victorious this year from Lakeside in North Harbour.

Where are the park and ride locations?

Lakeside park and ride is situated in North Harbour.

The full address is Lakeside North Harbour, Western Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO6 3EN.

The frequency of the park and ride is based on load up and go (about every four minutes peak eight minutes off-peak). This park and ride is for Victorious weekend only and the days of operation are Friday, August 26, Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 2022.

What is the Lakeside bus service schedule?

Lakeside offer a continuous bus service that travels between the park and ride, campsite and festival. This should approximately take 15-25 minutes. All buses are double deckers and are wheelchair accessible (one wheelchair per bus).

What does the park and ride cost?

Adults: £5 return

Children (under 12): £3 return

Under 5s: free

Return Tickets can be purchased from the bus ticket selling team at the Park and Ride site at Lakeside (located by the bus stops and/or the bus driver depending on the time of day).

What are the bus timetables?

This Lakeside service runs between

Friday: 10am – midnight

Saturday: 9am – midnight

Sunday: 9am – midnight

Standard tickets are available to purchase here

Early bird tier one, two and three tickets are now sold out.

Parking: Can I pre-book a car park space?

On site festival parking is sold out.

Visitors are asked to not head to the Victorious Festival car park unless they have already pre-booked a parking ticket.

What are the car park opening hours?

For those who have pre-booked, the car park can be accessed at during the following times:

Friday: 10am – 1am

Saturday: 8am – 1am

Sunday: 8am – 1am

Monday (after event) : 8am – 12noon.

When must vehicles leave the festival?

By 10am the following day festival-goers must remove their cars from the car park.

If you have pre-booked parking for two or more days, your vehicle may remain for the duration and must be removed by 12 noon on the Monday.

If you have booked for the Friday and Saturday, your vehicle must be removed on the Sunday by 10am.

If you book pre-booked parking and wish to leave and return again on the same day, let the exit point know so they can stamp your printed ticket.

Are there other places to park?