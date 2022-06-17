Victorious Festival 2022: World Music Village announces its line-up of global beats and bangers

With a bill curated by the charity Arms Around the Child, the major coup of this year’s line-up is jazztronica duo Blue Lab Beats, fresh from clinching their first Grammy for their work as producers on Angélique Kidjo’s Mother Nature album. They will headline Saturday night.

Saturday also sees sets from Kongo Dia Ntotila’s fusion of African roots-inspired beats, Faith I Branko’s Balkan Gypsy music, and the bohemian singer-songwriter Neon Hitch, while local nu-funk and disco diva Tash Hills will keep the party going.

Sunday features an explosion of sounds and styles from across the globe.

Blue Lab Beats will headline Saturday night in the World Music Village at Victorious Festival, 2022

Crowd favourite and chart-topping sensation Natty returns with his reggae-roots band. He is joined by Electric Jalaba, the electronic psychedelic project from Simo Lagnawi, and Afrocluster’s hip-hop, Afrobeat funk-stylings.

Catch local Indie-psych favourites Barbudo, Brazilian extrovert Tuto Marcondes will bring his fun-fuelled show, and closing out the weekend is Indian Man, resident DJ at Womad.

Elsewhere on the bill are Atlantico, UK-based exponents of Colombia-influenced Cumbia music, dub reggae band The Majestics, and the University of Portsmouth Big Band performing jazz, samba and bossanova.

Rich Muscat performing with Southsea Groove Collective, from The People's Lounge in The World Music Village at Victorious, 2017

There will also be latin and reggaeton DJs, and dance performances and workshops.

Ellie Milner of Arms Around the Child said: ‘The World Music Village is a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity you won’t want to miss.

‘The team have been chasing them for years, and finally Blue Lab Beats will bring their tropical mix of jazz, hip-hop, R&B and Afrobeat to the WMV on Saturday evening.

‘The World Music Village has also partnered with sponsors BIMM and will present some of the budding and fresh young talent coming out of the school. Look out for the Fifi Robo, Jarki Moon, Jinju Uncia and Martha Eve amongst others.’

Tash Hills make their live debut at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea on November 10, 2021. Picture by Paul Windsor

The other major part of the WMV, The People’s Lounge is also returning. This cultural collective of artists, musicians, poets and DJs celebrates Portsmouth’s diverse local talent.

On Friday, Zed, the Dreamer, Nayana, Trezzor and Megan Linford will be showing their contemporary sounds before Winter Road Studios, Portsmouth Radar and Word of Mouth take over the Lounge on a special night for Portsmouth’s urban music movement.

Saturday hosts emerging bands as well as some People’s Lounge veterans. There will be sets from Ivy Eye, Bradley Jago and AtticOMatic, while Slick Minded Individuals are back with their big beats and hip-hop grooves, and regulars Muttnik bring their high-energy cosmic vibes.

On Sunday TPL takes a more mellow turn. Fresh from their sold-out shows at Ronnie Scott’s, there’s jazz-funkateers Mulvey’s Medicine. Pompey sax legend Rich Muscat will perform his new spiritual jazz-inspired solo album Karmic Limitations, and drummer and producer Creature, a prominent figure on the London jazz scene, will play his enigmatic brand of jazz, breakbeat and hip-hop.

Slick Minded Indivduals from The People's Lounge in The World Music Village at Victorious, 2017

Elsewhere Beatroot are back after a short hiatus with their brass-heavy funk.

Also appearing are vocalist Alice Milburn, TPL residents Southsea Groove Collective, The Groove Surgeons and Meet my Ancestors. UNMADE Radio cap off the weekend with a tropical disco set.