Natalie Imbruglia was the big lunchtime act on the Common Stage on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Alex ShuteNatalie Imbruglia was the big lunchtime act on the Common Stage on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Alex Shute
Natalie Imbruglia was the big lunchtime act on the Common Stage on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Alex Shute

Victorious Festival 2023: 9 pictures of Natalie Imbruglia performing on the Common Stage

Natalie Imbruglia delighted her audience with a fantastic performance on the Common Stage at Victorious.
By Kelly Brown
Published 27th Aug 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 15:17 BST

The singer was the big lunchtime name on Saturday at the Portsmouth event.

Here are nine pictures taken at her performance by Alex Shute:

Natalie Imbruglia was the big lunchtime act on the Common Stage on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Alex Shute

1. Natalie Imbruglia Victorious 2023

Natalie Imbruglia was the big lunchtime act on the Common Stage on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Colourful scenes at Natalie Imbruglia performed. Photo by Alex Shute

2. Natalie Imbruglia Victorious 2023

Colourful scenes at Natalie Imbruglia performed. Photo by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Natalie Imbruglia was the big lunchtime act Photos by Alex Shute

3. Natalie Imbruglia Victorious 2023

Natalie Imbruglia was the big lunchtime act Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Natalie Imbruglia delighted her audience with her set. Photo by Alex Shute

4. Natalie Imbruglia Victorious 2023

Natalie Imbruglia delighted her audience with her set. Photo by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

