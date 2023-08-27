Natalie Imbruglia delighted her audience with a fantastic performance on the Common Stage at Victorious.
The singer was the big lunchtime name on Saturday at the Portsmouth event.
Here are nine pictures taken at her performance by Alex Shute:
1. Natalie Imbruglia Victorious 2023
Natalie Imbruglia was the big lunchtime act on the Common Stage on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
2. Natalie Imbruglia Victorious 2023
Colourful scenes at Natalie Imbruglia performed. Photo by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
3. Natalie Imbruglia Victorious 2023
Natalie Imbruglia was the big lunchtime act Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
4. Natalie Imbruglia Victorious 2023
Natalie Imbruglia delighted her audience with her set. Photo by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute