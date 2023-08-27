News you can trust since 1877
Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno smiles at the Victorious crowdKasabian's Serge Pizzorno smiles at the Victorious crowd
Victorious Festival 2023: Kasabian dazzle festival-goers with Saturday headline performance

Kasabian frontman Sergio Pizzorno told Victorious crowds the band had saved ‘the best until last’ headlining Saturday – in what is the band’s last festival performance of the year.
By Kelly Brown
Published 27th Aug 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 10:43 BST

Kasabian's set included Fire, Club Foot and You're In Love With a Psycho, with the lead singing going along a walkway into the crowd at one stage of the performance and singing from a specially-placed ladder.

Here are some picture’s from last night’s performance:

Kasabian's set included Fire, Club Foot and You're In Love With a Psycho

1. Kasabian Victorious Festival 2023

Kasabian's set included Fire, Club Foot and You're In Love With a Psycho Photo: Paul Windsor

Kasabian dazzle the crowds

2. Kasabian Victorious 2023

Kasabian dazzle the crowds Photo: Paul Windsor

Kasabian frontman Sergio Pizzorno went into the crowds and climbed up a ladder at one stage during the performance. Photo by Alex Shute

3. Kasabian Victorious 2023

Kasabian frontman Sergio Pizzorno went into the crowds and climbed up a ladder at one stage during the performance. Photo by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Kasabian closed out Saturday night on the Common Stage with an electric performance to a packed crowd. Photo by Alex Shute

4. Kasabian Victorious 2023

Kasabian closed out Saturday night on the Common Stage with an electric performance to a packed crowd. Photo by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

