Victorious Festival 2023: Kasabian dazzle festival-goers with Saturday headline performance
Kasabian frontman Sergio Pizzorno told Victorious crowds the band had saved ‘the best until last’ headlining Saturday – in what is the band’s last festival performance of the year.
Kasabian's set included Fire, Club Foot and You're In Love With a Psycho, with the lead singing going along a walkway into the crowd at one stage of the performance and singing from a specially-placed ladder.
Here are some picture’s from last night’s performance:
1 / 4