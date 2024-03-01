Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​And the organisers are also today announcing the lineup for the stage, which is hosted by Beats & Swing, including headliners Professor Green and a Groove Armada DJ set.

The popular stage with stunning views across the Solent had been put on pause while the Southsea Coastal Scheme has been busy transforming the seafront, helping to reduce the risk of flooding to more than 10,000 homes and 700 businesses.

Now, it is expected to reopen in time for the festival. The area around Southsea Castle will now have an innovative split-level promenade, with timber seating areas and boulder play areas, which will all be open to use during the festival.

Professor Green at Victorious in 2019. Picture by Paul Windsor

Festival director James Ralls said ‘‘We’re thrilled to have such a special stage back on site for 2024, it’s been a favourite since the start and has been home to many special sets over the years.

"Thanks to the impressive work of the Southsea Coastal Scheme team over the past few years it will be back better than ever before.

"The views and atmosphere are going to be unrivalled making it the most memorable festival experience in the whole of the UK!’’

Among those Beats & Swing have lined up include Australian artist Dub FX known for revolutionising the concept of a ‘one man band’, while Groove Armada are set to get the crowd ‘superstylin’ on Saturday following countless Ibiza residencies and a legendary stint at Space.

DJ Yoda plays The Seaside Stage as the sun sets in 2019. Picture: James White

Chart-topping rapper Professor Green will headline Sunday. Having sold over three million records over an impressive ten-year career he comes armed with huge hits such as ‘Read All About It’, ‘Just Be Good To Green’ and ‘Jungle’. Other acts across the weekend include Tankus The Henge, A. Skillz, Molotov Jukebox, Stephani B, Smoove and Turrell and many more.