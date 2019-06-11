Victorious Festival announce line-up for this year's extended World Music Village

ViCTORIOUS Festival has announced the line-up for it’s World Music Village, and for the first time it is extending to all three days.

Curated by the charity Arms Around The Child, fans can expect an eclectic, entertaining and exciting experience.

The Urban Voodoo Machine return to The World Music Village at Victorious Festival 2019. Picture by dubbelXposure

The Village, previously only on the Saturday and Sunday, is opening for the first time on the Friday, August 23.

And The People’s Lounge, a key part of the village, wiil continue to push the boundaries once again this year.

Friday features a jam-packed line-up of hip-hop, spoken word, funk, jazz and experimental sounds with performances from Dakka Skanks, Nono Music and more.

Saturday brings an array of talent to the stage with the return of the increasingly popular nine-piece Urban Voodoo Machine and their unique brand of bourbon-soaked gypsy blues. Later The Dhol Foundation mix it up with DJs, dhol drummers, tabla and guitar to bring us the sounds of Bollywood and Bhangra.

Johnny Kalsi, of bhangra drumming troupe The Dhol Foundation

Sunday presents music from Africa to South America, Jamaica and beyond.

The ever-popular salsa dance workshop offers the chance to learn dance moves to the latin grooves of Toca Bonito. Africapella and Fellowship of Groove turn up the African vibes, and the evening culminates in a reggae dance party with the legendary Zion Train. Their use of dynamic onstage dub mixing while performing alongside acoustic instruments and vocals, makes them one of a kind. The Majestic, featuring the legendary vocals of Baba Ras and Mangoseed with their enthralling fusion of ska, soca, jungle and funk will provide an energetic set not to be missed.

Throughout the weekend be sure to catch The Sages with their strong and melodic east Asian influences. Local favourites Los Hombres are back with their latin-fuelled festive sounds, and an exciting new addition to the village, The Uni Big Band, will be playing some classic jazz, samba and bossanova numbers.

This year also welcomes a new area to the World Music Village – The Secret Circle. Concentrating on Lana Yoga classes, massage, wellbeing and meditation it’s the perfect place to escape the festival hustle and bustle.

Look out for performances from dance groups, including Urban Nigerian, Bhangra and traditional Chinese dance, and join in with the drum workshops, yoga and tai chi.

The World Music Village also works with sponsors BIMM (British, Irish, Modern Music) and will showcase some of the up and coming fresh young talent throughout the weekend. Look out for Libra Libra, RAHH and Just Like Fruit.

Victorious takes place on Southsea Common from August 23-25 and features headline sets from Rudimental, Two Door Cinema Club, New Order and many more. Day tickets are from £35. Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.