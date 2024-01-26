Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Road To Victorious (RTV) returns for its second year and is open to all acts within the PO postcode area.

A panel of festival experts will shortlist five bands from the submissions, who will then go on to a public vote. The band with the most votes will win a pre-gig rehearsal at Casemates and a live video session recorded at EARS in association with the Faculty of Creative & Cultural Industries at the University of Portsmouth.

They will then hit the road in a 16-berth sleeper bus, complete with a full crew to perform at Truck Festival, Tramlines, Kendal Calling, Y Not before the grand finale on home turf at Victorious. They will also perform at a This Feeling showcase.

Portsmouth band Crystal Tides celebrate winning the first ever Road To Victorious competition

Finally, they will have the opportunity to pick the brains of industry experts Dave Cronen (Trust Management – Johnny Marr/Beastie Boys/We Are Scientists/ The Bug Club) and Tristan Ivemy (record producer, mixer, composer – Lottery Winners/Frank Turner/The Holloways).

Crystal Tides saw a major boost from winning last year’s first ever RTV. Band frontman Billy Gregory said: ‘‘Road To Victorious was so much more than a competition for Crystal Tides. It helped elevate our musical career to the next level, giving us big stages and a huge platform to showcase our music. The Victorious team made us feel like real VIPs. From the moment we won they were on hand to help us with anything and everything music-related ensuring we were always happy and performing at the top level. This competition changed our lives and gave us so much in terms of great memories and some of the best gigs we have ever played.’’

Co-founder of the festival Ben Miles said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing RTV back after the huge success of the first edition in 2023. Offering the opportunity to work with another fantastic artist from the Portsmouth area is very exciting. The prize package we have on offer again for this year is something we hope will really benefit the winner.

"Last year was a great privilege to work with Crystal Tides, who were already on track for success, but we hope we helped with as much industry insight as we could and have now gone on to continue their music career in their own right with the addition of high-profile tour dates and representation from established music industry professionals."