News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Victorious in the community: Accessibility and inclusivity is central to what we do

We’re back again for the third Victorious in the community column!
By Alex Prior
Published 15th Jul 2023, 04:57 BST- 2 min read

We believe everyone should be able to experience and enjoy music festivals, and we’re passionate about accessibility and inclusivity for all customers.

Our entire team has undergone accessibility and equality training and makes efforts to make Victorious as accessible as possible. In addition, we have a dedicated access team who work hard to try and create an incredible experience for all festival fans and meet any access requirements that customers may have.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This team actively seeks feedback from customers’ experiences at the festival with mystery shoppers and customer engagement to help make continuous improvements.

Victorious Festival prides itself on being accessible. Picture by James WhiteVictorious Festival prides itself on being accessible. Picture by James White
Victorious Festival prides itself on being accessible. Picture by James White
Most Popular

    Victorious’ head of accessibility Katherine Sim said: “We believe everyone should be able to access and enjoy a music festival! We are always looking for ways to remove barriers that customers might face and working together to make Victorious a place for everyone! We’re learning too but want to improve the landscape for disabled music festival fans and be an example for the festival industry.”

    Ahead of the festival, we offer free Personal Assistant tickets for those who couldn’t attend without support*, a dedicated inbox for customer questions and information packs to tell customers what they can expect on-site. Once customers arrive at Victorious, they can make use of facilities such as accessible toilets on every block, stage platform viewing points*, accessible entry lanes and bar queues, British Sign Language interpreters translating performances across the site, disabled toilets on site and at the campsite, accessible camping areas, quiet spaces, sensory trails and more.

    We are proud to work closely with Attitude is Everything, a disability-led charity that improves deaf and disabled people’ access to live music. Last year we were delighted to have been awarded gold status for Attitude is Everything’s access charter for our consistent dedication to being accessible, and we look forward to continuing to improve accessibility this year and in the future to progress up the charter and improve customer experiences.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Along with Attitude is Everything, we support many local charities, including Elizabeth Foundation, Enable Ability and Gig Buddies. We will continue to support more local charities as the festival evolves and grows.

    A BSL interpreter in action at Victorious Festival. Picture by Tom LangfordA BSL interpreter in action at Victorious Festival. Picture by Tom Langford
    A BSL interpreter in action at Victorious Festival. Picture by Tom Langford

    To find out more about accessibility at Victorious, please visit victoriousfestival.co.uk.

    *These facilities must be applied for via the access page on our website.

    Related topics:Accessibility