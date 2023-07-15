Victorious in the community: Accessibility and inclusivity is central to what we do

We believe everyone should be able to experience and enjoy music festivals, and we’re passionate about accessibility and inclusivity for all customers.

Our entire team has undergone accessibility and equality training and makes efforts to make Victorious as accessible as possible. In addition, we have a dedicated access team who work hard to try and create an incredible experience for all festival fans and meet any access requirements that customers may have.

This team actively seeks feedback from customers’ experiences at the festival with mystery shoppers and customer engagement to help make continuous improvements.

Victorious Festival prides itself on being accessible. Picture by James White

Victorious’ head of accessibility Katherine Sim said: “We believe everyone should be able to access and enjoy a music festival! We are always looking for ways to remove barriers that customers might face and working together to make Victorious a place for everyone! We’re learning too but want to improve the landscape for disabled music festival fans and be an example for the festival industry.”

Ahead of the festival, we offer free Personal Assistant tickets for those who couldn’t attend without support*, a dedicated inbox for customer questions and information packs to tell customers what they can expect on-site. Once customers arrive at Victorious, they can make use of facilities such as accessible toilets on every block, stage platform viewing points*, accessible entry lanes and bar queues, British Sign Language interpreters translating performances across the site, disabled toilets on site and at the campsite, accessible camping areas, quiet spaces, sensory trails and more.

We are proud to work closely with Attitude is Everything, a disability-led charity that improves deaf and disabled people’ access to live music. Last year we were delighted to have been awarded gold status for Attitude is Everything’s access charter for our consistent dedication to being accessible, and we look forward to continuing to improve accessibility this year and in the future to progress up the charter and improve customer experiences.

Along with Attitude is Everything, we support many local charities, including Elizabeth Foundation, Enable Ability and Gig Buddies. We will continue to support more local charities as the festival evolves and grows.

A BSL interpreter in action at Victorious Festival. Picture by Tom Langford

To find out more about accessibility at Victorious, please visit victoriousfestival.co.uk.