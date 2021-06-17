VIDEO: Circus Wonderland is back in town

Award winning clowns Kakehole and Popol.

Circus Wonderland is back in town with high flying acrobats, fire jugglers, death defying trapeze artists and award winning clowns Kakehole and Popol.

After a challenging year, in which live entertainment almost disappeared, the circus is one of the first shows to raise the curtain on a return of much missed family fun.

This year marks a special landmark anniversary for Circus Wonderland - a decade of thrills and spills and glitter and glamour.

Social distancing measures will be in place inside the Big Top, with a one way system and reduced seating capacity.

Families will be allowed to sit together, but are being asked to wear face masks and maintain a one metre plus distance from others.

In line with current government guidance, no more than six people can sit together in one party.

Extra cleaning measures will be in operation before each performance, sanitisation points will be provided, and the side wallings of the Big Top will be lifted to allow increased ventilation.

"We hope that these new safety measures will ensure that you and your family can still enjoy the magic and wonder of our show," says a welcome back message on the

"The magical realm of our Big Top has taken on an even greater significance and poignancy, and we are thrilled that the curtain can rise once again to bring amazement and laughter to your friends and family.

"Circus Wonderland is committed to keeping our audiences, staff and performers safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"2021 marks the tenth anniversary of Circus Wonderland, ten years of thrills and spills and glitter and glamour, mysteriously materialising in towns and cities around the UK, before disappearing once again to leave only a patch of faded grass and memories that will last a lifetime.

"Welcome to the Big Top, the spellbinding domain of suspense and sparkle, courage and comedy, and danger and delight. The circus is a world of wonders, an intoxicating dreamland where anything can happen."

