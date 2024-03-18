Vote for your favourite from The Road To Victorious shortlist, including Baby Said, Body Crisis, Hallan, Harvey Jay Dodgson and Pilot Light
The public are now voting to decide which act will win the prize to play on a main stage at Victorious Festival, as well as Truck Festival, Tramlines, Kendal Calling and Y Not festivals, plus a rehearsal session, video session and time with industry professionals.
The finalists cover a broad range of musical styles, and include Baby Said, Body Crisis, Hallan, Harvey Jay Dodgson and Pilot Light.
They will have the chance to follow in the footsteps of Crystal Tides who won last year’s inaugural Road To Victorious competition and who have gone on to support heavyweight rockers Feeder and chart-toppers The Lottery Winners, as well as playing numerous headline shows of their own.
Vote for your favourite at https://bit.ly/3T8dBpr
And once you've voted, you'll be able to add yourself to a prize draw to win a pair of standard Victorious tickets to a day of your choice.
Voting Ends at midnight on Thursday and the prize draw is open to over-18s only. Prize Draw winner will be selected at random and contacted via email on April 5.
Full competition terms and conditions are available on websivictoriousfestival.co.uk