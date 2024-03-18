Crystal Tides, the winners of the first Road to Victorious competition, perform at the festival as part of their prize package, in August 2023. Picture by Russ Leggatt

The public are now voting to decide which act will win the prize to play on a main stage at Victorious Festival, as well as Truck Festival, Tramlines, Kendal Calling and Y Not festivals, plus a rehearsal session, video session and time with industry professionals.

The finalists cover a broad range of musical styles, and include Baby Said, Body Crisis, Hallan, Harvey Jay Dodgson and Pilot Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will have the chance to follow in the footsteps of Crystal Tides who won last year’s inaugural Road To Victorious competition and who have gone on to support heavyweight rockers Feeder and chart-toppers The Lottery Winners, as well as playing numerous headline shows of their own.

Vote for your favourite at https://bit.ly/3T8dBpr

And once you've voted, you'll be able to add yourself to a prize draw to win a pair of standard Victorious tickets to a day of your choice.

Voting Ends at midnight on Thursday and the prize draw is open to over-18s only. Prize Draw winner will be selected at random and contacted via email on April 5.