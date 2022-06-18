The rapper was appearing at Swanmore College’s Swanfest when a generator cut out – meaning that the inflatable stage started collapse and the music had to stop for about five minutes.

But fortunately it was only a temporary hitch and, amid cheering from the crowd, the stage soon reinflated and after leaving the stage Tinchy was able to carry on with his set.

On his return, he joked that he had been told to finish on time but ‘I didn’t think you would make me by the stage collapsing!’.

Tinchy Stryder on stage at Swanmore College's Swanfest