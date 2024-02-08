Watercress Line conjures up Locomotion Magic this half term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular visitor attraction will conjure up tricks and entertainment on board its enchanting locomotives, together with marvellous magic shows in the Old Goods Shed at Alresford.Fun activities will run throughout the half term school holidays every day from 10.30am to 4.30pm, including close-up magic tricks from a mystical magician travelling on the train.

Visitors can find out how the magic makes the locomotives move and can step on and off the heritage trains at various stations along the Watercress Line’s enchanting 10-mile route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular Brake Van rides will also be available for free at Alresford Station.

Most Popular

The Watercress Line is set for some Locomotion Magic from February 10 ao 18.

Author Simon Hall will be signing his book ‘Trouble on the Watermeadow Line’, at the Goods Shed in Alresford, on 10, 11, 16 and 17 February – come along and meet him.

There will be pottery painting, for an additional cost, in the West Country Buffet where there’s hot and cold food and drinks to enjoy. There’s more refreshments and snacks at the Alton Kiosk and the Gift Shop at Alresford will be open for mementoes of the day.

Young visitors will also receive an activity sheet of magic tricks they can practise at home and there will be free colouring sheets at Alton Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “We’re conjuring up some marvellous magical treats this half term with our fantastic Magic of Locomotion event.

“Come along for a memorable day out, with some spellbinding fun and games to entertain visitors of all ages – and enjoy rides on our enchanting heritage trains all day, every day.

“Book online to make sure you don’t miss out on the magic of the Watercress Line. We look forward to welcoming you.”