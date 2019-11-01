Westlife have announced a date at Southampton’s Ageas Bowl as part of their UK tour next year.

The world-famous pop group will perform some of their most famous hits – including Flying Without Wings and You Raise Me Up – at the Hampshire stadium on Friday July 3 2020.

The 15-date Stadiums in the Summer tour will also include new songs from their forthcoming album Spectrum.

It will conclude on Saturday August 22 with Westlife’s first-ever Wembley Stadium show.

In a statement the band said: ‘The reaction to our comeback tour was beyond anything any of us ever imagined so we’re going to do it all over again but this time in some of the largest outdoor venues in the UK.

‘The shows are going to be incredible and will include all our greatest hits. We can’t wait to perform at The Ageas Bowl.’

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday November 8, with pre-sale tickets available from 9am on Tuesday November 5.

David Mann, CEO at the Ageas Bowl, said: ‘We’re delighted to have such a high-profile group coming to the Ageas Bowl next summer.

‘It’s exciting to be able to bring these acts to music fans across the south and we’re looking forward to what promises to be a fabulous evening.’

Westlife have sold more than 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1.

To order tickets visit the Live Nation website from November 8 and click here for the pre-sale from November 5.

Here is the full list of tour dates:

JUNE

Fri 19 – Norwich, Carrow Road

Sun 21 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium

Fri 26 – Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium

Sat 27 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

Jun 28 – Inverness, Inverness Caledonian Stadium

JULY

Fri 03 – Southampton, The Ageas Bowl

Sat 04 – Plymouth, Home Park

Sun 05 - Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zipworld

Fri 10 – Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium

Sat 11 Jul – Colchester, Castle Park

Sun 12 – Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium

Thurs 16 – Leicester, Fischer County Ground

Fri 17 – Kent, The Spitfire Ground

Sat 18 – Durham, Emirates Riverside

AUGUST

Sat 22 - Wembley Stadium