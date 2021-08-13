Why is Friday the 13th considered unlucky and how many are there in 2021?

Today is Friday the 13th.

Friday the 13th is a day long associated with being unlucky.

Have you ever suffered misfortune on one? Let us know in the comments.

But if you are wondering why Friday the 13th is associated with superstitions and bad luck, we have pulled together a handy guide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all you need to know.

How often does Friday the 13th happen?

Usually, every year has at least two of the spooky dates, yet this year there is only one Friday 13th to get through without attracting any bad luck.

The next Friday the 13th will be in May next year.

Is there a name for fearing Friday the 13th?

The name given to the phobia of Friday the 13th is Paraskevidekatriaphobia, whilst the fear of the number 13 is Triskaidekaphobia.

Why is the date associated with bad luck and superstition?

There are various parts of history that clarify why Friday the 13th is unlucky.

In biblical terms, Judas (who later betrayed Jesus) was the 13th guest at the Last Supper. Jesus was also crucified on a Friday. Due to this, Friday and the number 13 were considered unlucky but the two were not paired until the 19th century.

Friday the 13th is also unlucky in Norse mythology, as Loki was the 13th guest at a dinner party of the gods. Loki was known to be the god of mischief and disorder.

In British history, Friday was considered an unlucky day due to being “Hangman's day” - the day in which people were executed.

What are some of the things that could go wrong on Friday the 13th?

As Friday the 13th is considered the day that everything goes wrong, many could face an unlucky 24 hours ahead.

Walking under a ladder, breaking a mirror, opening an umbrella indoors or a black cat crossing your path are just a few superstitions that are believed to bring bad luck.

For example, smashing a mirror is said to bring 7 years of misery and misfortune.

In relation to the number 13, many restaurants refuse to have a “table 13” due to superstitions around the number. Many brides and grooms also steer clear of getting married on the spooky day so their marriage isn't riddled with potential bad luck.