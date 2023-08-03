Singer Charlie Reid has lost his voice linked to a perforated ear drum. He has been told to rest by a specialist who has instructed him not to sing this week.

He first began to struggle during last weekend’s appearance at Guildford where the I’m Gonna Be hitmakers had to cut two numbers and an encore. He had hoped it would heal in time for Saturday set but a visit to a specialist today confirmed his fears.

As a result Eric Bibb will now headline Main Stage 1 on Saturday and the ever-popular Dhol Foundation will step in for a DJ set to close Main Stage 2 on Saturday night.

The Proclaimers have had to pull out of Saturday night at Wickham Festival on medical advice

Festival organiser Peter Chegwyn said: “We are desperately disappointed The Proclaimers have had to cancel but there was no option as they could not go against medical advice.

“Having worked with them several times in the past, I know they are consummate professionals and really nice guys so they would not have backed out unless it was absolutely essential.

“We look forward to welcoming them back here in future years but in the mean time we are thrilled the Dhol Foundation have stepped in to save the day with a DJ set thanks to our festival ambassador Johnny Kalsi. They always go down well so I am sure fans will still enjoy a good night.

“Our tickets T&Cs allow us to alter the programme when necessary without being liable to refund tickets. That said, we recognise this news will come as a disappointment to anyone who has purchased Saturday day tickets just to see The Proclaimers.

“To help compensate for The Proclaimers cancellation, we would like to offer anyone with a Saturday day ticket the opportunity to also attend the Festival on either Friday or Sunday (as well as Saturday) free-of-charge.

“To accept this offer of an extra day free-of-charge, please go to our Box Office on Friday or Sunday and show your Saturday day ticket to our staff. You will then be given a free wristband for the day of your choice. We hope this offer will help compensate for the disappointment of The Proclaimers cancellation.”

Charlie’s twin brother and joint lead singer Craig said: “We are really disappointed to have to pull out but had no alternative. We love the Wickham Festival which has a great atmosphere and we hope to play there again soon.

“Once the specialist told Charlie not to sing, the decision was made for us. It is not something we would do lightly and we have a great rapport with Peter Chegwyn and all his staff as well as the Wickham crowd so we are very sad to miss out. But we will be back!”