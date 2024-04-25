Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Banff Mountain Film Festival promises to bring “thrilling new adventure films” to the big screen at venues around the UK and Ireland in 2024 - and it’s coming to the city next week.

With extreme skiing, mountain biking, climbing and more, the Banff Mountain Film Festival features two new collections of gripping action films from remote regions of the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This latest showcase will be held at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, on Thursday, May 2. Tickets are available on the Kings Theatre website here.

The event last came to Portsmouth in October last year when nine incredible short documentaries were shown in the historic venue to a packed house who were delighted by mountaineering, skiing, ultra-marathons, incredible mountain biking pensioners and more.

A still from the film No Way.

Tour director Nell Teasdale said: “Get ready for an inspirational night of adventure from the wildest corners of the planet. With intrepid athletes, spectacular cinematography and a big dose of adrenaline, the Banff Mountain Film Festival stars the best new films from the world’s top adventure filmmakers. Plus, we guarantee you’ll be inspired to have an adventure of your own as well.”

As well as white-knuckle films, each event features a free prize draw for outdoorsy goodies from the tour’s partners. Banff tour films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Now in its 15th year, the UK and Ireland tour will visit over 50 locations in spring and autumn 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A still from Chronoception in the latest Banff Mountain Film Festival.

Here are just some of the films set to play at the event:

Chronoception

An expedition along the ancient Silk Road into one of the least explored regions of Asia: the Tien Shan mountains, on the Kyrgyzstan-China border. Three skiers and snowboarders follow in the footsteps of Kyrgyzstan’s nomadic people, to find themselves thrown into a world where time and space appear to stand still. Facing wild mountain landscapes, wild weather patterns and wild animals, the trio battle hostile conditions to ski stunning lines down truly immaculate peaks.

Cross Countries

French mountain biking legend Kilian Bron spends his time travelling the world looking for thrilling routes to ride, and this time he’s crossing North America on some of the continent’s most iconic trails. From urban bike life in New York City, to red rock formations in Moab, to dense Canadian forests, Kilian embarks on the ultimate ride – captured with his signature artistic flair.

Going Greenland