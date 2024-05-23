Beloved Christmas film Love Actually live in concert at Portsmouth Guildhall complete with orchestra

A classic Christmas film will be showing in grand settings all over the country equipped with a live orchestra.

Love Actually is to be presented live in concert this festive season, on a 13 date UK-wide tour, which will see the films score played live-to-film with a complete concert orchestra. 

The film will be brought to life on a UK wide tour this winter, which will kick off on 2nd December in Liverpool and then head to Swansea, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sheffield, London, Manchester and more before wrapping up just before Christmas with a performance in Portsmouth on December 19.

Written and directed by Richard Curtis, Love Actually follows 10 different, yet interweaving stories of love around the festive period, involving a variety of individuals, many of whom are interlinked as the plot progresses. The film boasts an all-star cast, featuring Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman and many more.

Tickets are on sale for the tour on Ticketmaster from Friday, May 24. For more information, click here.

