A FILM society will be screening an Oscar-winning movie about a group of investigative journalists uncovering a massive sex abuse scandal in Boston.

Portsmouth Film Society is screening ‘Spotlight’ and the film will be introduced by Portsmouth Abuse & Rape Counselling Service (PARCS) Centre Director Kim Hosier along with the PARCS elephant.

The screening is on March 7 at 7.30pm in Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth and tickets can be purchased at portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk/programme/.