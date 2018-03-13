Joy as Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill salutes fire service gag on Twitter

Have your say

HAMPSHIRE firefighters have hailed a Star Wars actor an ‘absolute legend’ after he liked one of their tweets.

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, saluted a play on words and a picture shared by Hampshire and Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) this afternoon.

Touching on the headline of their service plan from 2015 to 2020, ‘Making life safer’, the service tweeted a picture of a firefighter using a torch – which looks similar to the franchise’s much-loved lightsabers.

In a Star Wars typeface, the image’s caption said: ‘We make light sabre’.

Mr Hamill later liked the tweet, and a HFRS spokesperson said: ‘Return of the Jedi: Luke Skywalker likes a second #StarWars themed tweet - we’re hoping for a trilogy... @HamillHimself you are an absolute legend!’

The tweet which caught Mr Hamill's attention. Credit: Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service on Twitter