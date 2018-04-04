Outdoor cinema screenings to be shown at historic fort near Portsmouth

AN OUTDOOR cinema group that has screened films on farms for several years has branched out – into a historic fort.

Film on a Farm started in Droxford and has spread to many farms in the south in Hampshire and West Sussex, and this summer has moved closer to Portsmouth.

Film on a Farm will be hosting outdoor cinemas throughout the summer, with a historically-themed screening of Dunkirk taking place at Fort Purbrook on Saturday, June 9.

Sarah Mulcare, who helps with running the events, says that it will be a ‘magical’ experience with a real historic significance.

She said: ‘This is the first time we have done something at Fort Purbrook and we are really excited about it.

‘They came to us with the idea of hosting an outdoor cinema and with the historical importance of the site, Dunkirk seemed like the perfect film to put on.

‘I think there is something quite magical about putting films on outdoors. People bring blankets, beanbags and so on and just enjoy themselves; it is a great atmosphere and is something a bit different to do for an evening.’

Film on a Farm is putting on 17 screenings between May and July, with many of these taking place along the south coast.

Sarah said: ‘It isn’t uncommon for people to travel long distances to cities across the country, just for that outdoor cinema experience.

‘Some people don’t realise that this is available much closer to home.

‘For us, it is about finding unique locations to create different atmospheres for our films – for example, when we do our screening of Slumdog Millionaire we will also be having a curry night.’

During the summer, the Portsmouth Film Society will also host a number of sunset screenings in the heart of the city.

For the full list of events from Film on a Farm and to book tickets, visit filmonafarm.co.uk/films