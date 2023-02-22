A new Netflix game show is on its way where contestants will have to cheat their way through a series of challenges in order to win a hefty prize fund. The show, titled Cheat, will be hosted by former EastEnders star Danny Dyer and Mock The Week’s Ellie Taylor.

The Netflix synopsis for Cheat reads: “Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor host this high-stakes quiz show where contestants can literally Cheat their way to a fortune! In a binge-worthy battle of brains, wit… and barefaced lying, four brave players have their knowledge put to the ultimate test as they bluff and blag across three rounds to avoid elimination and build a potential jackpot of over £50,000.

“But however you play it, there’s just one crucial rule… don’t get caught!”

Cheat will be Danny’s first major TV show since he departed his role of Mick Carter in EastEnders in a dramatic Christmas Day episode. Upon the release of Cheat, Danny said: “This is a great new series and there’s no quiz show better suited for me; expect enormous wins, loads of slippery people cheating and banter with the one and only, Ellie Taylor”

Cheat release date

Ellie Taylor and Danny Dyer in Cheat

