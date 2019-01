Have your say

HISTORIAN Philip MacDougall is to give an illustrated talk about his latest book, A Saxon Naval Base in Chichester Harbour.

During the talk, Dr MacDougall will tell the story of this important facility that once served the royal fleet of King Harold.

Research has shown that Bosham, Chidham, Southbourne and Thorney Island were all once part of the naval base.

The talk will take place at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 16 at the Mountford Rooms in Emsworth Community Centre.