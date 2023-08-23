Victorious Festival will return to Portsmouth soon, bringing a huge weekend of music to the English coastline. The popular music event will take place between August 25 and 29.

In December 2022, it was announced that Jamiroquai will headline the Common Stage on Friday night and it was later revealed that Kasabian and Mumford and Sons would headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Other acts include Ellie Goulding, DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Alt-J and Johnny Marr.

But when will Ellie Goulding perform at Victorious Festival and what songs could she play? Here’s everything you need to know.

Ellie Goulding Victorious Festival set time

Ellie Goulding will perform on the Common Stage on Sunday (August 25). The singer is scheduled to start her set at 7.45pm.

Ellie Goulding Victorious Festival setlist

Ellie Goulding’s setlist for Victorious is being kept under wraps. However, this is a general setlist for the ‘Burn’ singer, according to setlist.fm:

Better Man

Like a Saviour

Let It Die

Cure for Love

Outside (Calvin Harris cover)

Close to Me (Ellie Goulding, Diplo & Swae Lee cover)

Still Falling for You

By the End of the Night

Midnight Dreams

Miracle (Calvin Harris cover)

Burn

Can you get last minute tickets to see Ellie Goulding at Victorious Festival?

There are a number of standard tickets still available for this year’s Victorious Festival. The tickets include weekend without camping, weekend with camping and day tickets. However, tickets for the campervan zone at Farlington Fields are now sold out.