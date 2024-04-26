Excitement builds as drone footage captures funfair setting up on Castle Field in Southsea
The travelling funfair will be open at Castle Field from Friday, April 26 to Monday, May 6 - with the exception of April 30 and May 1 when it will be closed. Each day the fair will be open from midday until late, with fun characters also joining in for photo opportunities both weekends.
From rides to traditional hook the duck, there will be something for everyone to get involved in. My Portsmouth By Drone has captured some incredible footage of the funfair getting ready to open its doors today.
Southsea will be bursting with people this weekend with the funfair and the Pompey F.C League One celebrations which will be taking place on Southsea Common on Sunday afternoon. The event will have live entertainment and has been organised by Portsmouth City Council.
