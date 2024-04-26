Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The travelling funfair will be open at Castle Field from Friday, April 26 to Monday, May 6 - with the exception of April 30 and May 1 when it will be closed. Each day the fair will be open from midday until late, with fun characters also joining in for photo opportunities both weekends.

From rides to traditional hook the duck, there will be something for everyone to get involved in. My Portsmouth By Drone has captured some incredible footage of the funfair getting ready to open its doors today.

My Portsmouth by Drone has shared an incredible image of the fun fair on Castle Field in Southsea being set up ready for the weekend.

