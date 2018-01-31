Families get the chance to experiment with clay

A CLAY workshop organised by a craft charity aims to get the whole family working with ceramics.

Making Space in Havant is hosting the family workshop on Saturday, February 10 from 10am-1pm, giving children and adults the opportunity to team up to build slab built boxes, then decorate them with cut out designs and mark making techniques, under the watchful eye of resident ceramist Pete Levy.

The family clay workshop costs £20 per person.

For more information and to book a place on the course, people can contact Making Space on (023) 9247 2491.