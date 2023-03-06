Streaming platform Disney+ has delayed the release date of a new documentary, Finding Michael, starring Spencer Matthews. The heart-wrenching film follows the former Made in Chelsea star on his mission to recover his brother’s body from Mount Everest.

Finding Michael was due to be released on Disney+ on Friday (3rd March). However, viewers were left baffled after the documentary failed to premiere on the streaming platform on its scheduled date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spencer’s brother Michael became the youngest Brit to climb Mount Everest in 1999. Three hours after reaching the summit, the 22-year-old disappeared, never to be seen again.

In Finding Michael, Spencer returns to Mount Everest alongside mountaineer Nims Purja and adventurer Bear Grylls in the hope to recover the body of his brother.

Most Popular

But why has the documentary been delayed and is there a new release date? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is Finding Michael not on Disney+?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disney+ is yet to confirm why Finding Michael was not released on its scheduled date. However, the streaming platform has put out a statement in regards to the documentary.

Disney+ said on Twitter : “We’re sorry that the debut date for Finding Michael has shifted on Disney+. We will let you know as soon as we have new timings for its launch. This will be in the near future.”

The statement added: “Thanks for your patience.”

Spencer Matthews’ new documentary Finding Michael has been delayed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spencer also took to his social media to talk about the delay, explaining the “debut date has shifted”.

He wrote on his Instagram story: "Apologies to everyone trying to view Finding Michael on Disney Plus. The debut date has shifted and we’ll update you as soon as we have the timings."