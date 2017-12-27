Album to raise cash for charity

A FORMER parliamentary candidate is raising money for a mental health charity by producing and selling his own album.

Miles Grindley from Warsash is releasing the album, titled Caught in a storm, early next year with all funds from the album to be donated to Mind.

The 22-year-old, who stood for the Green party in Fareham, said: ‘When I stood for election in 2015 and earlier on in June, I made mental health one of the core issues of my campaign.

‘This album is a message to people going through or who have ever experienced poor mental health that they are not alone.’

Miles says his music is influenced by bands such as Van Halen and Led Zeppelin.

Miles added: ‘I just felt it would tell an interpretive story and it would help to break stigma around mental health.’

Caught in a storm will be available for pre-order on January 11, and will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon Music.