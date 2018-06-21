Checking out the club scene this week with Sam Cherry

The big music event this weekend is of course the Isle of Wight Festival which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Over the past 50 years many festivals have been and gone, but Isle of Wight has managed to keep on top and still presents varied line-ups to suit all styles. Headliners this year include The Wombats, Kasabian, Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher, The Killers, Travis, and for the dance music crowd, Chase and Status, and Hacienda Classical. It started yesterday and ends Sunday, but day tickets are still available at isleofwightfestival.com

Back on this side of The Solent, Friday at Przym, Edinburgh Road, Dale Afro Latin Entertainment will host the Shaky Shaky Latin Mix.

The party will feature DJ Junior and DJ Daniel spinning a whole night of current and classic Latin hits in the Curve room. It runs from 10pm until 3am and tickets cost £7 in advance or £10 on the door. More at facebook.com.

During the day on Saturday, Beats and Swing take over at The Southsea Bandstand, presenting a mixture of folk and indie including The Day of Rabblement, Ismael Clark and the eclectic DJ, Prince Brandon. The Bandstand is a great excuse to catch some sun while listening to exciting live music and those with families can bring their kids along too. It runs from 1pm until 4pm and is completely free. Check out facebook.com.

Meanwhile over at Lord John Russell on Albert Road, Filtered Soul present The Kindergarten Sessions; an evening dedicated to a fine selection of soul, funk and disco house music! The resident DJs are Nicky K, Moses and Distrikt, and it runs from 8pm until 1am, more at facebook.com.

However if pop-punk is more your bag, District will host their Emo Disney Party at The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road from 10pm until 3am. There will be awesome alternative pop and punk in room one while room two will host indie and grunge bangers. Expect awesome prize giveaways as usual, covers of popular Disney songs and alternative looks to some of your favourite Disney characters! Entry will cost £3, or £5 on the door with more details at facebook.com.