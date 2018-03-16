Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Tonight, over at The Festing in Southsea, Portsmouth Psych and Punk Promotions present USA Nails, Black Midi, Bo Gritz and This Will Destroy Your Ears.

This evening will be an energetic combination of fresh alternative, punk and psychedelic-rock straight from up-and-coming talent. Ticket availability will be very slim on the door as all of the online tickets are already out but door tickets will cost £5. The event runs from 7pm until 11.30pm with more details at facebook.com

Tomorrow evening DJ Warren will take over Acapulco for St Patrick's Day, presenting a free evening of soul, funk and disco classics from 8pm until 1am with more details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile The Astoria takes a special St Patrick's Day theme to their Ohlala resident Saturdays with Lyberry Bar. What makes Ohlala unique is their carnival inspired festival production, presenting a sensory overload of fire-breathers, confetti and Co2 cannons. The main room will present fresh club anthems, while basement will provide urban vibes and the terrace adds disco to the mix. Student admission tickets are £5, standard tickets are £6. Doors open 10pm until 4am with more information at facebook.com.

However, if Pryzm in the city centre is more your vibe, they have you covered with their Irish-themed event tomorrow as well, encouraging fancy dress! The main room will have the finest EDM anthems, Curve will supply a classic R'n'B and hip-hop flow and Vinyl will play only the creme de la creme of old-school pop music. Doors open 10pm until 3am, entry costs £5 before midnight with details at facebook.com.

Monday brings a unique fancy dress theme to the usual alternative madness with Delight at The Astoria on Guildhall Walk – Pokémon vs Disney! Celebrating two childhood favourites, Delight will present an evening of cosplay, a room dedicated to sing-a-long Disney classics, free Pokémon, Pokémon on a huge projection screen and London Comic Con tickets for the best dressed!

Plus plenty of festival bangers! Entry costs £4 and doors will be open from 10pm until 2am with more details at facebook.com.