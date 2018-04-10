Club Scene with Sam Cherry

On the live music front this week, singer-songwriter Joe Sillence (Rogues and Indiana Quiet Cats) will celebrate the launch of his solo EP, Over The Bay at Lily's Bar, Hayling Island on Saturday.

There's free entry and its from 6pm until 11pm with support from Billy Tee and Ben Upton. More details at facebook.com.

Also on Satuday, The Blind Tiger on Commercial Road will present 30 years of house music with Groover Washington playing an exclusive four hour set of bumping house beats. From disco to acid and tech, house music has seen many changes over the years. The Portsmouth house connoisseur will create a journey through the years with support from Andy Mason. It takes place from 8pm until 2am, entry is free before 10.30pm. Advance tickets will include a drink, more details can be found at facebook.com.

Monday will see Delight Alternative Night at The Astoria, present Counter Culture Clubbing, the premise is simple: entry £4, metal upstairs, festival bangers downstairs. From 10pm until 2am with more details at facebook.com.

Next Thursday, contagion strikes again as Barn of The Dead Zombie Experience Redux rises at The Old Barn in Milton. After an unexpected contamination at the last event, this promises to be an even more intense pop-up cinema experience showing Danny Boyle's British independent zombie flick 28 Days Later. Highly regarded as the don when it comes to British zombie movies, 28 Days Later will be shown in remastered glory with full Blu-Ray HD audio and visuals and complimented with experimental live music from 28 Beats Later – an electronica live music project remixing John Murphy's chilling original score. Armed to the teeth with synthesizers, drum machines and electric guitars, 28 Beats Later will be a unique live cinema experience will be anything but conventional, featuring zombie actors and blistering beats. Doors open from 7pm until 11pm, the film will begin at 8.15pm and tickets cost £5.

The event will have a limited capacity of 50 tickets. For more information visit facebook.com.