Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Tonight from 7.30pm until 9.20pm, the Banksy and Dunn Drum and Bass Show on QBase FM will present special guest DJ Hannibal alongside DJ Ardy and MC Kerizma.

DJ Hannibal has been breaking the local circuit in recent years, playing alongside the likes of Andy C, Shy FX and Noisia at Switch as well as playing Mutiny Festival and various On A Mission drum and bass events in Southampton. Expect a big one! More details at facebook.com.

Over at The Astoria on Guildhall Walk, the carnival-inspired OhLaLa is back on Saturday! Expect plenty of colourful vibes as it features some of the biggest club production in Portsmouth with fire-dancers, CO2 cannons and plenty of strobe lights. Main room anthems upstairs, urban bangers downstairs and disco vibes out on The Disco Terrace. Entry is £5 before 11pm, £6 after, from 10pm until 4am with more details at facebook.com

Meanwhile Saturday night at The Old Barn in Milton, fresh drum and bass promoters Subspace Audio will present charity-focused night with headline DJ Jayline and a full range of supporting DJs. All profits from the night will go to Papyrus UK, which supports the prevention of young suicides.

It runs from 8.30pm until 1.30am with tickets costing £6 on the door or £4 via skiddle.com.