LOVERS of all things vinyl will be gathering in Gosport early next month.

Gosport Discovery Centre will be playing host to a record fair – the first of its kind to be held there – on Saturday, February 3.

The event will run from 11am- 3pm, with more than 13 tables packed with seven-inch singles and 12-inch albums.

Entry to the record fair is free.

For more information, search for Gosport Record Fair on Facebook.