Elvis tribute set to shake up crowd at church gig

AN AWARD-WINNING Elvis tribute act is set wow crowds this weekend.

Singer Mike Nova will channel the king of rock and roll when he takes to the stage at Hart Plain Church in Waterlooville on Saturday afternoon.

Not only will revellers get the chance to enjoy renditions of their favourite hits from the late star, but there will also be refreshments, Elvis-themed gifts, a raffle and a tombola.

Doors for the event, at 59 Hart Plain Avenue, open at 2.30pm and the show closes at 6pm.

Under-16s go free, adult tickets are £5 are they can be purchased by calling Jade on 07738 228431.