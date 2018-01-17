Festival pay plans on offer for four days

FESTIVAL goers have four days to take advantage of a payment plan for admission tickets.

With the countdown to the Isle of Wight Festival 2018 on, Red Funnel is offering an interest-free payment plan option for tickets until Monday which allows customers to spread the cost over five months at no extra cost, with 20 per cent payable at the time of purchase followed by further 20 per cent payments at the end of January, February, March and April.

A separate interest-free plan is also available for car bookings for festival goers, with £25 payable upfront and the balance 30 days before departure.

The festival takes place at Seaclose Park, Newport, from June 21 to 24 and 2018 marks its 50th anniversary.

This year’s line-up includes The Killers, Kasabian and Liam Gallagher, The Script, Van Morrison, Blossoms and James Bay.

For more information about payment plans and early bird ferry travel offers visit redfunnel.co.uk/iwfestival.