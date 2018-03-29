First Victorious, now Erin’s made a record - aged nine!

SHE has already been the youngest ever performer to grace a stage at the Victorious Festival when she played on Southsea Common last summer.

And now at nine years old, Erin Gracie is launching her debut EP with a fundraising charity event in May.

Erin started singing and playing guitar two years ago, and performed live for the first time aged seven at a show organised by Millie Claxton, who performs as Just Millie, to a pub full of Pompey fans.

Describing her performance at Victorious, Erin said: ‘It was really nerve-wracking, but I loved seeing people stop to listen and saying they liked it when I finished.

‘There are lots of Portsmouth musicians who inspire me and seeing them on stage makes me want to do it too.

‘My favourite artists are Devin Jade and First Aid Kit and I want to be like them.’

The launch is an all-day event hosting a top line-up of 10 local acts, including Jamin, Patchwork Story, and Dan Eagle.

Erin added: ‘I’ve been practising loads and I’m really looking forward to the duets I’m doing for it.’

Erin’s favourite of her songs is Let’s Make A Plan because she likes dreaming.

“When I was recording, one of my songs was a bit difficult because of the tempo, but it was fun and exciting.”

Proceeds from Erin’s release will go to The Thunder Foundation, which helps vulnerable children in the slums of Nairobi, and with the gig she hopes to raise hundreds of pounds for the charity.

Erin says she wanted to raise money for the charity because she loves helping people and wants to make the children better.

Erin’s proud dad, Tony Palmer, said: ‘Erin is so hard working and dedicated that if she wants something she’ll do it. She’s really passionate about raising money for the most deprived children.’

Tony added that, despite playing an occasional bit of piano himself, no-one in their family is as musically talented as Erin.

The EP was recorded at Mayfield Studios in Drayton and the launch has been organised by Portsmouth promoter Nick Courtney.

It will take place at Jags@119, Elm Grove, Southsea on May 6 from 3pm to 9pm. Erin plays at 7pm. Tickets are £5.

Go to book.events/eringracie