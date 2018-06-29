Free From Gravity prepare to Step Into The Sunlight

It’s been a long time coming, but stalwarts of the local scene, Free From Gravity, are finally releasing their debut album.

Titled Step Into The Sunlight, it has its launch party at the pub that band members and brothers Phil Estell and Vince Barnes recently took over the running of The Golden Eagle.

‘It’s been a long, long time in the making,’ admits frontman Vince.

‘June 30th, 2012, I was going to release what was a slightly different album then, but I was so unhappy with the production quality that I pulled it. We still went ahead with the party, but we just never released the album!’

‘It was a case of getting the right band members, getting the right production – I went through three producers before we got the right one. I wanted this raw sound, but we kept on getting this very over-produced sound, and my view is, what’s on the album, should be a reflection of the voice and the instruments you hear, and it wasn’t, it was too over-produced.’

The band’s sound, and approach to playing the songs live has changed too. ‘You’ll recognise the songs, but it’s taken more of a Pink Floyd/Hawkwind feel to it live now.‘There’s more entertainment when we play the songs, we’ve got a bit of a show where we’re trying to make each song have a show-within-a-show.’

The album’s title track, Step Into The Sunlight is one close to Vince’s heart.

‘I wrote that song in 201, and it was one of the drivers that made me think I’ve got to come back from England, I was living in Spain, and the first line is: ‘Last year was the worst year of my life’.

‘I thought there’s only one person who can change that. Looking back at the lyrics now, I think I was suffering from depression and didn’t even realise it, which probably resonates with a few people.

‘But Step Into the Sunlight, you’re surrounded by darkness, and then, kerching! You can make things better and step out into the sunlight.’

The band has long had a humanitarian streak – previous singles Take The Long Road and Tea, Coffee or Something have raised money for cancer and homeless charities respectively.

The band are now working with the Junk Food Project which aims to reduce food waste.

Entry to the gig tomorrow at The Golden Eagle, Southsea, is free, but you must register for tickets online at ffgmusic.co.uk/ge because of restrictions on numbers.​​​​

Support comes from Tidal Maze and Flying Machines