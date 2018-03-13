GOING OUT: Six things to do in the next 48 hours, March 13 & 14

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

ROCK: THE STRANGLERS (pictured)

Veteran punks The Stranglers are back with their Definitive Tour, promising the hits, a few surprises and the first new material since 2012’s Giants.

Portsmouth Guildhall, tonight, 7pm

AM-DRAM: THE BEST OF BRITISH MUSICALS

Fareham Musical Society return with a compilation show celebrating the very best of all things musical and British.

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tonight until March 17

THEATRE: CORIOLANUS

When an old adversary threatens Rome, the city calls once more on her hero and defender, Coriolanus, in this classic tragedy.

The Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, until March 30

SCREENING: MY GENERATION

Narrated by and starring Michael Caine, My Generation chronicles the Swinging Sixties. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Michael Caine live from BFI Southbank.

No.6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, tomorrow, 6.30pm

THEATRE: OUR CARNAL HEARTS

Rachel Mars and four belting female singers come at you with a comically dark show about the hidden workings of one of our uglier emotions in Our Carnal Hearts.

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 8pm

FAMILY TREE: STAUNTON PARK GENEALOGY GROUP

If you want to learn more about your family history, the Staunton Park Genealogy Group will help you on your journey. New members always welcome.

St Francis Church, Leigh Park, today, 7.30pm