The 61st Grammy Awards, widely considered the biggest night in music, saw women find success across the board
.Country singer Kacey Musgraves took home four prizes while Lady Gaga claimed three.
Childish Gambino, otherwise known as Donald Glover, won an impressive four honours including song of the year and record of the year for This Is America.
Below is a list of winners in the main categories:
Album of the year - Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Record of the year - This Is America, Childish Gambino
Song of the year (songwriter's award) - This Is America, Childish Gambino and Ludwig Goransson
Best new artist - Dua Lipa
Best pop solo performance - Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?), Lady Gaga
Best pop duo/group performance - Shallow, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best pop vocal album - Sweetener, Ariana Grande
Best traditional pop vocal album - My Way, Willie Nelson
Best dance/electronic album - Woman Worldwide, Justice
Best rock album - From The Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Best alternative music album - Colors, Beck
Best urban contemporary album - Everything Is Love, The Carters (Beyonce and Jay-Z)
Best R&B album - H.E.R., H.E.R.
Best rap album - Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B
Best country album - Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media - The Greatest Showman
Producer of the year, non-classical - Pharrell Williams
Best music video - This Is America, Childish Gambino
Best music film - Quincy, Quincy Jones