The 61st Grammy Awards, widely considered the biggest night in music, saw women find success across the board

.Country singer Kacey Musgraves took home four prizes while Lady Gaga claimed three.

Childish Gambino, otherwise known as Donald Glover, won an impressive four honours including song of the year and record of the year for This Is America.

Below is a list of winners in the main categories:

Album of the year - Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Record of the year - This Is America, Childish Gambino

Song of the year (songwriter's award) - This Is America, Childish Gambino and Ludwig Goransson

Best new artist - Dua Lipa

Best pop solo performance - Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?), Lady Gaga

Best pop duo/group performance - Shallow, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best pop vocal album - Sweetener, Ariana Grande

Best traditional pop vocal album - My Way, Willie Nelson

Best dance/electronic album - Woman Worldwide, Justice

Best rock album - From The Fires, Greta Van Fleet

Best alternative music album - Colors, Beck

Best urban contemporary album - Everything Is Love, The Carters (Beyonce and Jay-Z)

Best R&B album - H.E.R., H.E.R.

Best rap album - Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B

Best country album - Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media - The Greatest Showman

Producer of the year, non-classical - Pharrell Williams

Best music video - This Is America, Childish Gambino

Best music film - Quincy, Quincy Jones