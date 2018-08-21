Head off the beaten path to The People’s Lounge at this year’s Victorious Festival

Tucked away in a corner of the World Music Village, there’s a place where artists, musicians, poets and DJs will be working together to create something completely new.

Back again for their third year at Victorious, The People’s Lounge, a Portsmouth-based arts collective, will fulfil all your left-field, bohemian and creative desires.

Tash Alladin of The Southsea Groove Collective. Picture by Tom Rapley

This alternative enclave will display and celebrate the diverse talent of Portsmouth and beyond. Beside music and spoken word sets there will be art displays throughout the weekend. And you can kickstart your festival mornings on both Saturday and Sunday with tai chi and drum workshops.

On Saturday TPL will host a day of hip-hop and urban vibes, explore the underground elements of Portsmouth’s music scene.

Slick Minded Individuals are back again with their roof-raising grooves, big horns and funky lyrics. Omar Baba are blazing in with their fusion of jazz, hip-hop and reggae.

Slick Minded Indivduals. Picture by Tom Rapley

The Naan Breddaz are building a reputation for their lively shows that blend together hip-hop, funk and reggae while Hang Dai are back with their juicy beats and old-school sound. Fusing punk, electronic and hip-hop together the experimental Izambard (Kingdome) will also be performing.

Saturday afternoon will also feature The Front Room, 90 minutes of experimental spoken word, live art and music. This is followed by CiviL, a BIM student, bringing some contemporary hip-hop flavors to the lounge. Also look out for M Ellerby’s ambient, electronic and soulful set, and NeoRoots, who will get the dancefloor moving with their funky and soulful set.

On Sunday, TPL is for the listeners, groovers, movers and shakers. Rob Milner, local jazz star, will be hitting the lounge with his friends for a jazz-fusion set sure to raise the spirits.

He will be accompanied by some of the finest musicians on the south coast – saxophonists Julian Nicholas and Lee Goodall, and percussionist Jon Leadbeater. Rich Muscat, Tash Alladin & The South Groove Collective will be back again to get the dance floor shaking with what has become a famous hour of improvised funky grooves, jazzy melodies and soulful vocals.

Drum Nation Workshop from The People's Lounge in The World Music Village at Victorious, 2017. Picture by Tom Rapley

If that isn’t enough funk for you then hold the line for BeatRoot Funk, a hair-raising, nine-piece brass outfit. And stay tuned for Muttnick a jazz-funk trio from London. Sunday night will round off with a Tropical Disco from DJs Sahara Rock and MoFunk, they’ll be spinning afrobeats, latin and cosmic sounds from all over the world.

Sunday Afternoon will again feature the Front Room, this time in collaboration with Megan Linford, to bring you a unique taste of future-folk, blending spoken word and acoustic music.

The People’s Lounge Jazz Ensemble will ease you into the late afternoon with some jazz and soul classics. And don’t miss the incredible Tilda Allie, a BIM graduate, who fuses electropop with jazz and neo-soul.

The People’s Lounge runs in collaboration with the charity Arms Around the Child and aims to create a festive fusion of art, beauty and love that represents the global nature of our city.

The People’s Lounge

Victorious Festival, Southsea

August 25-26

victoriousfestival.co.uk