Hit the clubs with Sam Cherry

Kicking this weekend off, Sin! returns to The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road to present its usual delightful evening of naughty pop music from all eras

Sin! remains of the largest free club nights in Portsmouth, with its multi-genre roster of musical styles from ’50s rock’n’roll to modern pop and rock bangers. Room two will host 2Punk2Twerk, where they’ll focus on the pop-punk anthems. It runs from 11pm until 2.30am with more details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile, tomorrow at The Wedge, alternative clubbing brand District take over with their Pop Punk vs Emo themed night. From 10pm until 3am. This week’s theme includes the chance to win a £100 bar tab; to enter, simply find your best emo or pop punk outfit and the best dressed will be chosen. So grab your black and white checked Vans and bright-red super skinny jeans and put on your best punk attitude. Indie anthems will also be playing in room two. Entry is £3 before 11.30pm (including Facebook event wall post) or £5.

More details at facebook.com.

However, if festival-vibe clubbing is more your cup of tea, head to The Astoria on Guildhall Walk tomorrow with Oh La La. Known for its high production and electric energy, Oh La La is carnival-inspired clubbing. Expect party anthems in The Auditorium, urban vibes in The Basement and disco shakers on The Disco Terrace. From 10pm until 4am, entry is £5 before 11pm or £6 after with more details at facebook.com.

Next Wednesday and Thursday, The Wedgewood Rooms will also be hosting heats one and for for their Unsigned Showcase. Candidates for Wednesday include Kayleigh Thomas and The Effectors, Fake Empire, Joe Silence and Chris Holland while Thursday’s heat includes Lonely Dakota, Lobster Pot, Persona and The Southbound Drifters. Tickets cost £4, judging is based on 50 per cent audience and 50 per cent judges’ votes. Both nights run from 7.30pm with more at facebook.com.