Lilly Allen to headline Hampshire festival

HEADLINERS for another major music festival in Hampshire have today been revealed.

Pop royalty Lilly Allen is set to take centre stage at the two-day Common People music bonanza, which begins on May 26.

The singer-songwriter will be joined by Manchester rockers James on the Saturday main stage of the spectacle on Southampton Common.

Also set to perform at the opening day of the bank holiday festival are special guests All Saints, The Sherlocks, Jaguar Skills, The Cuban Brothers, Plastic Mermaids and Elvana: Elvis Fronted Nirvana.

Disco kings The Jacksons will be unleashed on Sunday with crowds encouraged to dress up and dance in front of the world’s largest disco ball.

Prince’s backing band, The New Power Generation, is also on the Sunday roster.

Adult weekend tickets are £57.50 or £30 for a day ticket.

The event run from Saturday, May 26, to Sunday, May 27.

To book, see ticketline.co.uk/common-people#bio.