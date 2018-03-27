Lineup of dance floor fillers revealed for Victorious Festival

THE lineup for the Beats and Swing tent at Victorious Festival this year has been announced.

The tent – which focuses on funky beats and big dance hits – will see AAA Badboy from BoomTown Fair headlining on Friday night.

He will be joined by Sian Evans, formerly of Kosheen, on Saturday, with British electro swing duo The Correspondents headlining on Sunday, as well as sets from Nick Hollywood, Skinnyman and many more artists throughout the weekend.

Victorious Festival will be taking place on Southsea seafront from Friday, August 24 until Sunday, August 26 – with the Beats and Swing tent open until 11pm every day.

For tickets to the festival, people can go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.