Music festival look for stewards

FANCY a chance to enjoy a music festival for free?

Wickham Music Festival is looking for stewards to volunteer for four to six hours a day in return for enjoying the festival for free.

Organiser Peter Chegwyn said: ‘We are looking for people who can help with directing cars in the car park and checking tickets so ideally people who have this before.

‘There are lots of groups of friends who all do it together and I think people like the camaraderie of all working together and enjoying themselves at a festival.’

To apply visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeLVsE_vaMBKSQtNcbQHCdbKG34j6r9cSs4LEh1QtpNvM9ClQ/viewform?c=0&w=1