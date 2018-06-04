NATIONAL: Beyonce and Jay-Z fans to be rewarded with tickets for good deeds

ARTISTS Beyonce and Jay-Z have teamed up with two youth-focused initiatives to reward fans for being kind, charitable and doing good for others.

Music-lovers who volunteer with The Prince’s Trust or Global Citizen will be given the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the United Kingdom and European dates on the pair’s OTR II stadium tour.

The BeyGOOD/DoGood campaign kicks off in the UK on June 6 in Cardiff, Wales, with The Prince’s Trust, the youth charity founded by HRH The Prince of Wales in 1976, to help change young lives.

Nick Stace, UK Chief Executive of The Prince’s Trust, said: ‘Beyonce has supported The Prince’s Trust for many years and understands the importance of giving young people who have faced setbacks in life the chance of a brighter future.

‘We want every young person to have the chance to succeed.

‘We aim to empower them with the confidence and skills they need to take control of their lives and realize their ambitions, so that they can live, learn and earn.’

Global Citizen continues the campaign in Europe starting on June 19 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Both organizations will have an online volunteer sign-up component to win a pair of general tickets, and an auction for a chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to the OTR ll stadium tour in the UK and Europe in select markets.

The Prince’s Trust will also have an option for online donations, which will help UK youth facing tremendous life crisis, including homelessness, unemployment and mental well-being issues.

The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.

For more information on how to BeyGOOD and Do Good, and to sign up for a chance to win a pair of tickets visit

beyonce.com/beygooddogood, princes-trust.org.uk or globalcitizen.org/beygood