Papa Roach, Mr Miyagi and Thank The Lord It’s Friday feature in this week’s Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Kicking off this week, Will Chump and Texas Bill take over Lord John Russell on Albert Road as part of their Thank The Lord It’s Friday residency.

Entry is free as usual from 10pm until 1am with plenty of indie/rock/rave and hip-hop bangers all evening, and good deals on drinks too, more details can be found at facebook.com.

Meanwhile, Mr Miyagi’s and The Astoria in Guildhall Walk join forces to present The Eskimo Project, which should be an ideal club night for returning students! Play beer pong and check out the great cocktails in Mr Miyagi’s from 8pm before heading in to Astoria’s main room for the latest club anthems and underground basement bangers until 4am. Entry is £5 on the door before 11pm and £6 after. Free Ubers up to the value of £15 are offered with this event too with promo code ESKIMO11. More details at facebook.com.

Tomorrow, District return to The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road to present their evening of alternative goodness on a Saturday evening! Expect plenty of emo and pop punk in room one and indie rock/pop in room two! It runs from 10pm until 3am and entry is only £3 before 11.30pm if you tag the event page (or £5 after), on facebook.com.

Over at Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays, Enclosure runs from 6pm until 3am.

Happy Hour half-price drinks run from 6pm until 9pm – be sure to check out the Jewel Bar, Decadia and Kanaloa club rooms. Tickets cost £10 including two drink vouchers, with more details at facebook.com.

On Monday, Delight at The Astoria celebrate all things Papa Roach and pizza. To celebrate the launch of Papa Roach’s new album, Delight will have plenty of exclusive swag to give away well as plenty of free pizza. DJs include Will Chump, Daddy Alex, Sam Hatty, Joskii and Alex D who will no doubt play plenty of alternative anthems and hard rock. Entry is £4 from 10pm until 2am with more details at facebook.com.